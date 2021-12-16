UL Fall Commencement schedule

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — University of Louisiana at Lafayette Fall 2021 graduates will be recognized Friday and Saturday during commencement ceremonies for UL’s eight academic colleges and Graduate School. Ceremonies will be at the Cajundome and Cajundome Convention Center.
A schedule and locations for individual ceremonies are below.
Friday, Dec. 17
Cajundome
- 9 a.m. – B.I. Moody III College of Business Administration
- 12:30 p.m. – College of Engineering
- 4 p.m. – Graduate School
Cajundome Convention Center
- 9 a.m. – College of Nursing and Allied Health Professions
- 12:30 p.m. – College of the Arts
Saturday, Dec. 18
Cajundome
- 9 a.m. – College of Liberal Arts
- 11:30 a.m. – Ray P. Authement College of Sciences
Cajundome Convention Center
- 9 a.m. – University College
- 11:30 a.m. – College of Education
Other:
Safety will be a focus.
- Guests, graduates and members of the media will be required to wear masks.
- Seating will be arranged to ensure social distancing.
- Sanitizing stations will be available.
Learn more about Fall 2021 Commencement at commencement.louisiana.edu