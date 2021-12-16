UL Fall Commencement schedule

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — University of Louisiana at Lafayette Fall 2021 graduates will be recognized Friday and Saturday during commencement ceremonies for UL’s eight academic colleges and Graduate School. Ceremonies will be at the Cajundome and Cajundome Convention Center.

A schedule and locations for individual ceremonies are below.

Friday, Dec. 17

Cajundome

9 a.m. – B.I. Moody III College of Business Administration

12:30 p.m. – College of Engineering

4 p.m. – Graduate School

Cajundome Convention Center

9 a.m. – College of Nursing and Allied Health Professions

12:30 p.m. – College of the Arts

Saturday, Dec. 18

Cajundome

9 a.m. – College of Liberal Arts

11:30 a.m. – Ray P. Authement College of Sciences

Cajundome Convention Center

9 a.m. – University College

11:30 a.m. – College of Education

Other:

Safety will be a focus.

Guests, graduates and members of the media will be required to wear masks.

Seating will be arranged to ensure social distancing.

Sanitizing stations will be available.

Learn more about Fall 2021 Commencement at commencement.louisiana.edu