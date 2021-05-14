UL conferring 1,892 degrees, breaking university commencement-related records

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette will award a total of 1,892 degrees to Spring 2021 graduates during individual Commencement ceremonies for the University’s eight academic colleges and Graduate School. Ceremonies are being held Friday and Saturday at the Cajundome and Convention Center. Photo credit: Rachel Rafati / University of Louisiana at Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — The University of Louisiana at Lafayette is holding its commencement ceremonies this weekend, breaking a few school records while celebrating graduates.

The university is conferring 1,892 degrees this weekend – the second most ever awarded for a single semester.

UL is also conferring the highest number of master’s and doctoral degrees that it has seen for a single semester.

38 doctoral degrees and two certificates, 316 master’s degrees, and 1,536 bachelor’s degree are being conferred by the university this weekend.

The Spring 2021 class is also notably diverse. It includes the largest number of graduates of Hispanic descent and of Asian descent. The class also includes seven Black graduates who earned doctoral degrees, the most awarded in a single semester.

Graduates are from 54 Louisiana parishes, 34 states and U.S. territories, and 37 foreign countries.

UL president Dr. Joseph Savoie praised the class for being accomplished and determined in the face of “extraordinary challenges” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“But when challenge arrived, you overcame it,” Savoie said. “When uncertainty abounded, as the world changed rapidly around you, you answered with courage, resilience, and an unmistakable Ragin’ Cajuns resolve.”

27 undergraduate students were recognized as summa cum laude graduates for achieving 4.0 GPAs, being the largest group ever to earn perfect GPAs.

View a list of Spring 2021 graduates. Learn more about Spring 2021 Commencement.