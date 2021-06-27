Morgann LeLeux of New Iberia finishes second in pole vault to make Tokyo Olympics

UL Lafayette

by: The Daily Advertiser

Posted: / Updated:

After more than eight years of trying, Morgann LeLeux is going to the Olympics finally achieved a lifelong dream. 

LeLeux, who attended Catholic-New Iberia High School and her final college season at UL, finished second in the pole vault Saturday at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials in Eugene, Oregon, with a personal best by clearing 15 feet, 5 inches (4.70 meters).   

She’ll be part of the U.S. team in Tokyo next month. The 28-year-old LeLeux did not make the U.S. team in 2012 and was an alternate in 2016. 

“I don’t even know where to begin. I guess third time really is the charm,” LeLeux wrote on Instagram. “First I want to thank my almighty God. He was in charge the entire time and I sat back and let him lead the way.”

Read full story, here

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar