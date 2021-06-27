Morgann LeLeux of New Iberia finishes second in pole vault to make Tokyo Olympics

After more than eight years of trying, Morgann LeLeux is going to the Olympics finally achieved a lifelong dream.

LeLeux, who attended Catholic-New Iberia High School and her final college season at UL, finished second in the pole vault Saturday at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials in Eugene, Oregon, with a personal best by clearing 15 feet, 5 inches (4.70 meters).

She’ll be part of the U.S. team in Tokyo next month. The 28-year-old LeLeux did not make the U.S. team in 2012 and was an alternate in 2016.

“I don’t even know where to begin. I guess third time really is the charm,” LeLeux wrote on Instagram. “First I want to thank my almighty God. He was in charge the entire time and I sat back and let him lead the way.”

