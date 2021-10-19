Mandate for vaccination for students at the Unversity of Louisiana at Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY)– Students at the Unversity of Louisiana at Lafayette were given COVID-19 mandate by university officials in order to register for the spring semester. Registration on November 1.

“My dean, he sent out an email to all of the students saying that we have to submit a vaccination form or get the vaccination, ” said Tashira Taplin, a student at the University of Louisiana.

Currently, 70% of students at the university have been fully or partially vaccinated.

Senior communication specialist, Eric Maron said, “We encourage our students to either be vaccinated or to apply for an exemption in order to register for classes for the winter session or for the spring semester.”

Students are worried this rule will affect their education.

Taplin said, “It makes me feel kind of out of control. A lot of it is out of my control because it’s so political but I’m going to continue to try to go to school as long as I can until it becomes a problem.”

However, some students try to encourage other students who are still hesitant about the vaccine.

Sarah Bordelon said, “I know it’s kind of a touchy subject with some students, but I would encourage you to do what you think is best for yourself as well as for the community. I think in order for us to be masked free sometime in the near future it would be important enough for all of us to be vaccinated. I think that’s the first step.”

“I’m not against it but I definitely think it’s your choice. I think you should do the necessary research that you think you need to do for yourself, said Avery Kearney.

University of Louisiana spokesman Eric Maron said there are resources for students to get a covid-19 vaccine or get tested on campus.

“We have a student vaccination and testing site right on campus that’s right next to Rex Street bus stop and the old bookstore and they can go in there any time they want between 8 A.M. 6 P.M.