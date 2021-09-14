UGC Upload

Skip to content
Local News
Cancellations/closures and road closures across Acadiana due to Tropical Storm Nicholas
Meet Your Neighbor: Liberty Home Improvement South
Video
School closures due to Tropical Storm Nicholas
Video
Lafayette man killed in head-on crash on Kaliste Saloom Rd.
Mandez’s Seafood Bar & Grill joins Gerald Gruenig in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen
Video
Tropical Storm Nicholas Brings a Heavy Rain Threat to Acadiana Tuesday
Video
Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Video
Daughter of LSU running backs coach Kevin Faulk, dies
Video
Hero Salute: 256th Staff Sergeant talks about leaving post to become caregiver after wife’s breast cancer diagnosis
Video
Lafayette rescue boat staging area prepped by State Fire Marshal’s Office ahead of TS Nicholas
Video
LSU kicks out students who have not complied with entry requirements
Video
Lafayette Parish parent frustrated after school denies mask exemption from son’s orthodontist
Video
