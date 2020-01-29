LATEST: An interactive map of the Coronavirus

Live Now
by: Ronnie Das

BEIJING (WLNS) – As of January 29th, there are 5,974 cases of Wuhan coronavirus with 132 deaths, according to a report by the Associated Press.

The World Health Organization was informed of the outbreak in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China on December 31st.

The city is the seventh-largest city in China with 11 million residents. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is closely monitoring the outbreak.

In Michigan, test results on three possible cases of coronavirus came back negative, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

“We are pleased to announce that the results were negative from Michigan’s first three patients under investigation,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “We encourage healthcare providers to remain vigilant in screening patients for symptoms and travel history, and to contact their local health departments immediately if they see a potential case.”

Two of the three cases were sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from Washtenaw County and the other from Macomb County.

A fourth specimen from Washtenaw County was sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for testing on January 27th.

As of January 29th, five confirmed cases of Wuhan coronavirus have been confirmed in four states by the CDC. The four states include Illinois, Washington, California and Arizona. Additionally, the CDC has 92 pending investigations in the United States.

People who show symptoms of lower respiratory illness such as a cough or difficulty breathing as well as fever and reporting a travel history that includes Wuhan or contact with someone who potentially has coronavirus are being tested.

Coronaviruses are a large group of viruses common among animals and humans. In rare cases, the virus can be transmitted from animals to humans.

