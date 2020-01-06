Iran vows revenge as President Trump threatens Iraq with sanctions

Iran’s president: “Never threaten the Iranian nation”

(CBS News)- Hassan Rouhani, president of the Islamic Republic, responded to President Trump’s threat to target 52 sites if Iran retaliates for the Soleimani strike.

President Trump said the number was a reference to 52 Americans who were held hostage in Iran for 444 days between 1979 and 1981, after the revolution.

Rouhani issued his response on Twitter, with a warning to “never threaten the Iranian nation”:

Those who refer to the number 52 should also remember the number 290. #IR655

Never threaten the Iranian nation. — Hassan Rouhani (@HassanRouhani) January 6, 2020

Rouhani’s reference to 290 and IR655 is a reference to Iran Air Flight 655, a passenger jet that was shot down by U.S. missiles over the Persian Gulf in 1988. All 290 people on board were killed.

The U.S. acknowledged the incident as a “terrible human tragedy” and agreed to pay $131.8 million in a settlement with Iran before the International Court of Justice in 1998.

