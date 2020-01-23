Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

3 U.S. firefighters killed in Australia plane crash

U.S. & World
Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Three American firefighters were killed when a water tanker crashed while fighting wildfires in Australia.

The plane went down in the snowy mountains of New South Wales, about 70 miles from Australia’s capital. Authorities did not immediately identify the firefighters.

Australian officials held a news conference following the deadly crash where the leaders said the tragedy shows the current condition’s danger.

The aircraft, a C-130 owned by Canadian company Coulson Aviation with the nickname of Zeus, is a water tanker that has fought fires in Southern California.

Last August, the plane was in San Diego where Ramona-based pilots trained on it. The tanker can carry up to 4,000 gallons of flame retardant.

Coulson issued a statement Tuesday night that read, in part:

“The aircraft had departed Richmond, New South Wales with a load of retardant and was on a firebombing mission. The accident is reported to be extensive and we are deeply saddened to confirm there were three fatalities.”

At least 32 people have died in the fires since September.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

67°F Broken Clouds Feels like 67°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
7 mph WSW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Some clouds. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

66°F Broken Clouds Feels like 66°
Wind
6 mph WSW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 40F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F A few clouds. Low near 40F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

67°F Broken Clouds Feels like 67°
Wind
10 mph WSW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

68°F Broken Clouds Feels like 68°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
44°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories