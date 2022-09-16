To see our extended interview with Darla and Gary, scroll down to the bottom of this post!

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — It was 1957 when Lafayette and Acadiana’s first TV morning show went on the air, but it wasn’t until 1962 that it became known as “Passe Partout.”

For those who didn’t grow up here, it’s pronounced PAHSS pah-TOO.

With household names such as Floyd Cormier, Bill Besson, Jim Olivier, Bob Moore, and Gary Arnold hosting over the years, Passe often aired with an all-Cajun-French segment during its first hour.

So what does “passe partout” mean? In Cajun French, it literally means “go everywhere.” But most Cajuns recognize the term to mean a two-man saw with handles at either end, which has traditionally been used to help cut down Louisiana cypress trees.

In our 65th anniversary special, we catch up with former hosts of the show, including David Begnaud, Darla Montgomery, Lori Meaux Steele, Mike Steele, and Gary Arnold. We also have an in-depth visit with Jim Olivier’s wife, Anna, who discusses what the show meant to her husband.

We celebrate the long tradition of airing Cajun music performers on our morning show, as well as the many cooking and cuisine segments the show has run over the decades.

The tradition you grew up with continues each weekday morning at 4:30 a.m.

Segment A

Segment B

Segment C

Segment D

Extended Interview with Darla Montgomery and Gary Arnold