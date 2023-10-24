LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette native Dr. Enrica Singleton was recognized Monday by Methodist Hospital for her contributions to the nursing field.
Organizers presented Dr. Singleton with an honorable surprise– a four year scholarship, in her name, at Dillard University. The scholarship will be set up immediately for both students already in the nursing program at Dillard and incoming nursing students.
She headed the division of nursing at Dillard and served on the board of the Methodist Health System foundation for multiple terms.
Because of all her hard work, Dr. Singleton was inducted into the Nursing Hall of Fame.
