As Seen on KLFY
Experts have cybersecurity advice for Acadiana
Mother of slain Abbeville teen speaks out
Abbeville mother seeking justice for son’s murder
Man dumps trash in river, identification sought
SLP launches ‘school safety program’ for school year
71 yo. charged with sex crimes involving juveniles
Burglary suspect wanted in St. Martin parish
Job applicants are not always who they say they are
Louisiana OMV: get your REAL ID ready
Late wife inspires Basile man to build solar trike
Pumps save neighborhood homes from severe flooding
Fentanyl crisis letter sent to President Biden
Guillory admin. questioned at council meeting
Full story of the 2019 plane crash in Lafayette
Acadiana Eats
Great vibes and great food in a family friendly spot
Meat, meat, and more meat all made in house
Acadiana Eats: Callihan’s
Acadiana Eats: Mange St. Martin
Acadiana Eats Kitchen: The Cajun Saucer
Champagne’s Bakery in Henderson to close July 24
Acadiana Eats: The Cobbler House
Acadiana Eats Kitchen: Café Sydnie Mae
Acadiana Live
Acadiana Live: City Marshal’s Office Backpack Giveaway
Acadiana Live: Hilliard Art Museum
Acadiana Live: The Good Fight Foundation Backpack …
Acadiana Live: Jockey Lot Backpack Giveaway
Acadiana Live: ASM Cares
Acadiana Live: 2021 Ford Bronco Raffle
Local Sports
Cane Cutters play for the TCL Championship
Local women’s football team to hold tryouts
Southern Association Boxing club hosts 2 day tournament
Local high school teams take part in 7v7 tournament
Bombers beat Cane Cutters 3-1
Former boxer holds camp in Lafayette
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Meet Your Neighbor: EON of Louisiana
Meet Your Neighbor: Simien and Miniex Scholarship
Meet Your Neighbor: 1st Annual Gun Buyback
Meet Your Neighbor: Cajun Match Game
Meet Your Neighbor: Cane Cutters
Meet Your Neighbor: Smart Steel
Kidcasters
Acadiana Kidcaster- Harper Reid
Acadiana Kidcaster-Halli Trahan
Acadiana Live: Acadiana Kidcaster-Dallas
Acadiana Kidcaster- Riley Landry
Acadiana Live: Acadiana Kidcaster-Riley Landry
Acadiana Kidcaster- Rylin Babineaux
Trending Stories
Restaurant to open second Lafayette location
Man dumps trash in river, identification sought
Louisiana OMV: get your REAL ID ready
“Big crash” causes major delays on I-10 West
Unclaimed: Mega Millions ticket in St. Martinville
Man shot on Miss. Street in New Iberia
Two arrested in St. Landry Parish for drugs and more