Turkey Day Giveaway

Abbeville80°F Cloudy Feels like 86°
- Wind
- 6 mph E
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
78°F Scattered Thunderstorms
- Wind
- 11 mph ESE
- Precip
- 50%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Jennings80°F Cloudy Feels like 84°
- Wind
- 8 mph E
- Humidity
- 83%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
73°F Thunderstorms Early
- Wind
- 6 mph E
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Opelousas82°F Fair Feels like 89°
- Wind
- 9 mph E
- Humidity
- 77%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
71°F Partly Cloudy
- Wind
- 8 mph E
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Lafayette77°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 78°
- Wind
- 3 mph VAR
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
74°F Partly Cloudy
- Wind
- 7 mph E
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
New Iberia79°F Light Rain Feels like 83°
- Wind
- 8 mph NE
- Humidity
- 94%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
75°F Clouds Early/Clearing Late
- Wind
- 5 mph E
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous