Village of Maurice under curfew

MAURICE, La. (KLFY)- The village of Maurice and all of Vermilion Parish is under curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Friday and Saturday July 12th and July 13th.
This curfew may be extended as needed.
