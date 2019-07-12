UPDATE: Curfew issued for all of St. Landry Parish has been lifted

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- UPDATE: (4:30am)- As the effects from Tropical Storm Barry have changed, St. Landry Parish President, W.K. Bill Fontenot, hereby lifts the curfew which was set in place on Saturday, July 13.

ORIGINAL: A parish wide curfew is in effect beginning Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 12:00 pm through Sunday, July 14, at 6 p.m.

The curfew will be strictly enforced and is necessary due to the extreme conditions expected from Tropical Storm Barry.

Only essential or critical workforce will be allowed to be on a public street or place during this time. This curfew is being put into effect to save lives and keep people out of danger.