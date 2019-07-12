UPDATE: Church Point curfew set due to severe weather has been lifted

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY)- UPDATE: As of Sunday morning at 8:00 a.m. the curfew for the Town of Church Point has been lifted.
ORIGINAL: The town of Church Point will be under curfew from 10 p.m. Friday, July 12, to 6 a.m. Saturday, July 13.
