Acadia Parish will have a curfew set for Saturday due to weather

Tropical storm curfews
ACADIA PARISH- Acadia Parish law enforcement has set a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew for all of Acadia Parish rural and municipalities.

This is for Saturday only at this point. 

From The National Hurricane Center

From The National Hurricane Center

Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Outlook Image


Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Outlook Image

