Acadia Parish will have a curfew set for Saturday due to weather

ACADIA PARISH- Acadia Parish law enforcement has set a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew for all of Acadia Parish rural and municipalities.
This is for Saturday only at this point.
