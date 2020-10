LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Carencro Police Department reporting three vehicle crashes, which involve two 18-wheelers in the southbound lane of Interstate 49.

No serious injuries have been reported. Expect traffic congestion as crews clear the scene. As of 4:15 p.m., traffic congestion had backed up from Sunset to Interstate 10.

I-49 North is closed at exit 1C due to vehicle recovery operations. Congestions remains minimal. Motorists are advised to use an alternate. — Lafayette Traffic (@Laf_Traffic) October 23, 2020

INTERSTATE TRAFFIC:

Expect congestion on Interstate 10 from Mile Marker 69 near Jennings after a tractor-trailer overturned earlier Friday.