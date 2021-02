Here’s the latest in our area from DOTD. You call follow traffic updates at 511la.org.

Evangeline Parish

LA 10 from US 165 to Allen/Evangeline Parish Line in Allen Parish deemed impassable due to winter weather

Ice on LA-10 Both Directions from LA-13 to LA-106. All lanes closed.

Acadia Parish

Ice on LA-92 Both Directions from US-90 to LA-91 . All lanes closed.