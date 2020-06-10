Traffic update: All I-10 lanes open near Henderson

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)- UPDATE: All lanes of Interstate 10 are now open. Crews have completed the work on the power lines, State Police said.

All lanes are now open on I-10 West at LA 415 (Lobdell). Congestion has reached the I-10/I-110. — Lafayette Traffic (@Laf_Traffic) June 10, 2020

ORIGINAL: Interstate 10 is closed in both direction at mile marker 114 and 115 near Henderson due to a downed power line.

Traffic is being rerouted to US 190 via LA 415 on the westbound and to US 190 via I-49 on the eastbound.