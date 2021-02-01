TRAFFIC ALERT: Tuesday road closure in Town of Duson

DUSON, La. (KLFY) Effective Tuesday February 2, at 8:00 a.m. there will be a temporary road closure within the Town of Duson for emergency road repairs.

According to Police Chief Kip Judice, the 400 block of Toby Mouton Road from North A Street to Carol Lane will be closed to all traffic for a period of two days.

Local traffic traveling to Pecan Acres Trailer Park or to Highland Commons Apartments will have to access these locations via the S. Richfield direction.

Additionally, access to town hall and all points west will be required to use North A Street or Austria Road direction.

The construction is expected to be completed by Thursday February 4, 2021 by 5 PM

This closure will affect bus routes, local residents and cut through traffic alike, additional time should be allotted for travels through this area for the next two days.