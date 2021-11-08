TRAFFIC ALERT: Nighttime lane closures announced this week for parts of Kaliste Saloom Road

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Motorists are urged to brace for delays and prepare to plan your alternate routes this week due to nighttime lane closures set to accompany continuing road work along Kaliste Saloom Road between Ambassador Caffery Parkway and E. Broussard Road.

According to the Lafayette Consolidated Government, continued concrete paving efforts will restrict traffic to one lane beginning Wednesday, November 10, at 7 p.m. until 6 a.m.

The lane closures will be controlled by flaggers, LCG said.

More paving operations/lane closures will be conducted one to two nights per week over the next four weeks, weather permitting, LCG said.