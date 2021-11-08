TRAFFIC ALERT: Nighttime lane closures announced this week for parts of Kaliste Saloom Road

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:
636021948695084688-kaliste-saloom-raod_212255

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Motorists are urged to brace for delays and prepare to plan your alternate routes this week due to nighttime lane closures set to accompany continuing road work along Kaliste Saloom Road between Ambassador Caffery Parkway and E. Broussard Road.

According to the Lafayette Consolidated Government, continued concrete paving efforts will restrict traffic to one lane beginning Wednesday, November 10, at 7 p.m. until 6 a.m.

The lane closures will be controlled by flaggers, LCG said.

More paving operations/lane closures will be conducted one to two nights per week over the next four weeks, weather permitting, LCG said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar