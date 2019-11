Due to the Ragin’ Cajuns Homecoming Parade, the following road closures will be in effect from 9:00 am until 12:00 pm on Saturday:

Johnston Street from South College to St. Mary Blvd.



St. Mary Blvd from Johnston Street to Taft Street

Girard Park Circle will remain closed from East Lewis to Hospital Drive due to construction.

Drivers are asked to take these closures into consideration while making your travel plans for Saturday morning, November 2.