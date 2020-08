(KLFY)- Portions of Interstate 10 in Louisiana reopened Friday morning after being closed in the wake of Hurricane Laura.

State Police is reminding drivers that storm relief crews are traveling to heavily hit areas of the state, which may delay traffic.

Interstate 10 and Interstate 20 in Lake Charles remain closed due to storm damage and a chemical fire that erupted Thursday.

Before you travel, click 511LA.com for all your latest travel and road closure information.