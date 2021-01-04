Portion of I-10 westbound to close for repairs

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)- The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced the outside lane of Interstate 10 westbound from mile marker 110 (Breaux Bridge) to mile marker 108 (Bayou Teche) will be closed from Monday, January 4 at 8 p.m. until Tuesday, January 5 at 6 a.m., weather permitting.

These closures are necessary to allow crews to repair a damaged traffic impact attenuator. The road will be open to regular traffic with no vehicle restrictions, the DOTD said.

Emergency vehicles will have access to the area but may encounter delays. There will be no detour.

The $124.7 million I-10 widening project will involve widening a 7.11-mile section from I-49 to Breaux Bridge (State Project Number H.003003).

The project will include pavement replacement within the existing lanes and the construction of one additional lane in each direction along I-10 from I-49 to LA 328 (Breaux Bridge).

The project began in May 2017 and is estimated for completion in March 2021, the DOTD said.