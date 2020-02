LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A portion of Dulles Drive is now closed as it undergoes widening construction.

The roadway is closed from Westgate Road with detour routes.

The closure is part of a multi-phase project that will eventually three-lane the road with subsurface drainage.

The complete project is expected to take 2.5 years, though the main closure of the road should last a year-and-a-half.

The project will also add sidewalks, streetlights, a roundabout and additional turning lanes.