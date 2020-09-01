Update: All lanes of I-10 at Whiskey Bay reopened following removal of overturned tanker

Update 3 p.m. UPDATE: All lanes are open to traffic, according to state police.

(7:50 a.m. update) I-10 West remains closed at LA 975 (Whiskey Bay) due to an overturned tanker. Motorists are advised to take an alternate route. All lanes of I-10 East have reopened.

Update: I-10 E is now closed, traffic is being diverted to I-49 to U.S. Hwy 190. Louisiana State Police say this is due to an overturned tanker leaking fuel near Whiskey Bay. I-10 W at LA 975 (Whiskey Bay) remains closed due to this accident. Traffic is also being diverted at LA 415 (Lobdell).

I-10 West is now closed at LA 975 (Whiskey Bay) due to overturned tractor trailer. Traffic is being diverted at LA 415 (Lobdell). Congestion remains minimal. Motorists are advised to take an alternate route.

Visit www.511la.org to stay up-to-date on traffic.