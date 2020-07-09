DOTD: Portion of I-10 east and westbound of Basin Bridge to close for repairs between July 16-24

GROSSE Tete, La. (KLFY)- From July 16 at 8:30 p.m. to July 24 at 7 a.m. there will be alternating lane and shoulder closures on a portion of the Atchafalaya Basin Bridges in St. Martin and Iberville parishes.

This will be from mile marker 117 to mile marker 141 (Grosse Tete), weather permitting.

“This closure is necessary to allow crews to perform bridge deck repairs, barrier rail repairs and other miscellaneous repairs,” the DOTD said. “The entrance and exit ramps will be open to traffic. The road will be open to regular traffic with a 12-foot lane restriction on oversized loads passing through the work zone.”

Emergency vehicles will have access to the area.