Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

DOTD: Portion of east & westbound lanes of Basin Bridge in St. Martin and Iberville parishes to close Feb. 2-9

Traffic
Posted: / Updated:

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Drivers be advised, Interstate 10 eastbound and westbound on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge from mile marker 117 to mile marker 141 (Grosse Tete) in St. Martin and Iberville parishes will have alternating lane and shoulder closures next month.

This will occur on the nights of Sunday, February 2 at 8:30 p.m. until Sunday, February 9 at 7 a.m., weather permitting.

These closure is necessary to allow crews to perform bridge joint repairs, barrier rail repairs and other miscellaneous repairs, the DOTD said.

The entrance and exit ramps will be open to traffic. The road will be open to regular traffic with a 12-foot lane restriction on over-sized loads passing through the work zone.

Emergency vehicles will have access to the area.

The DOTD is reminding drivers please drive with caution and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

66°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 66°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Some clouds. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
16 mph SSE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
44°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories