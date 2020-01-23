DOTD: Portion of east & westbound lanes of Basin Bridge in St. Martin and Iberville parishes to close Feb. 2-9

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Drivers be advised, Interstate 10 eastbound and westbound on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge from mile marker 117 to mile marker 141 (Grosse Tete) in St. Martin and Iberville parishes will have alternating lane and shoulder closures next month.

This will occur on the nights of Sunday, February 2 at 8:30 p.m. until Sunday, February 9 at 7 a.m., weather permitting.

These closure is necessary to allow crews to perform bridge joint repairs, barrier rail repairs and other miscellaneous repairs, the DOTD said.

The entrance and exit ramps will be open to traffic. The road will be open to regular traffic with a 12-foot lane restriction on over-sized loads passing through the work zone.

Emergency vehicles will have access to the area.

The DOTD is reminding drivers please drive with caution and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.