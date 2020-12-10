DOTD: Portion of Basin Bridge to have alternating lane closures beginning Dec. 14

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)-The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced that Interstate 10 westbound from mile marker 117 (Atchafalaya Basin Bridge) to mile marker 114.5 (LA 347 – Henderson) will have alternating lane closures beginning on Monday, December 14 at 8 p.m. until Tuesday, December 15 at 6 a.m., weather permitting.

The DOTD said these closures are necessary to allow the contractor to stripe the roadway for three-lane traffic. The roadway will be open to regular traffic with no vehicle restrictions. Emergency vehicles will have access to the area but may encounter delays.

No detour will be posted.

This work is related to the “FASTLANE I-10” widening project. According to the DOTD, this $54.7 million project will involve pavement replacement within the existing lanes in each direction for 2.7 miles along I-10 from LA 347 to the base of the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.

An additional lane will be added in the westbound direction. With the help of the FASTLANE grant, this is the second of three projects to reconstruct and widen the I-10 corridor from Interstate 49 to the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.

The project began in July 2017 and is estimated for completion in March 2021.