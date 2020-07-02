DOTD: Nightly eastbound lane closure for I-10 widening construction in St. Martin Parish

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)- The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced Interstate 10 eastbound between mile marker 114 and mile marker 117 will have nightly alternating closures beginning Monday, July 6 at 8 p.m. to July 12 at 6 a.m.

These closures will occur weather permitting.

“These closures are necessary to allow the contractor to install asphalt on the roadway,” the department said. “Emergency vehicles will have access to the area but may encounter delays.

The $54.7 million project will involve pavement replacement in lanes in each direction for 2.7 miles from LA 347 to the base of the Basin Bridge.

An additional lane will be added in the westbound direction.