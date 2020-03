LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Crews are at the scene of a crash on Interstate 49 north at Gloria Switch Road.

A truck reportedly crossed the median and hit an 18-wheeler, which caused the tanker to lose its wheels.

No injuries have been reported, Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said.

All northbound lanes are closed. Traffic is being diverted to the Pont des Mouton exit.

The lanes will be closed for an extended amount of time as crews clear the scene.