UPDATE: Interstate 10 eastbound has reopened.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - The eastbound lanes if Interstate 10 are currently closed in two locations due to a vehicle fire on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.

DOTD Officials say those closures are on I-10 East at Mile Marker 118, which is just past LA Highway 347, and at I-49.

Drivers are being diverted to I-49 North to US 190 East.

Officials are asking drivers to use an alternate route if you are heading towards that area.