RAYNE, La. (KLFY)- Drivers be advised that an earlier crash involving an 18-wheeler has slowed traffic on Interstate 10 in Acadia Parish.

Rayne Police Department is currently investigating in the eastbound lane at mile marker 90 between Rayne and Duson.

The inside lane is currently closed as crews work to off load the trailer, authorities said.

Expect delays and use alternative routes if possible. Visit www.511la.org/ for routes and road conditions.