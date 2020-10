Hurricane Zeta is back gaining strength this morning as it is now a Category 1 Hurricane with wind speeds at 90 mph. Minor strengthening is expected through the day as it could reach Category 2 strength this afternoon.

The forecast from the National Hurricane Center shows Zeta moving quickly to the north reaching wind speeds of 90 mph before weakening at landfall this evening across the southeastern parts of Lousiana. The NHC no longer thinks Zeta will reach Category 2 strength but there's still a chance that happens.