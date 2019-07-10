1  of  2
Breaking News
Tropical storm curfews in Acadiana Sandbag distribution sites in Acadiana
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Youngsville readies for high water

Tracking the Tropics
Posted: / Updated:

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY)- Youngsville residents remember all too vividly what happened in 2016 when that area flooded and left many of them displaced.

News 10 anchor Tracy Wirtz spoke with officials on what the city is doing to prevent a repeat of that event

This week, they have pumped out neighborhood ponds to allow more room for what may be coming.

They are working with farmers to remove culverts that could prevent drainage and running video equipment through drainage lines to make sure there are no blockages.

And they are asking contractors to secure their job sites so debris doesn’t end up in the drainage system.

Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter is also asking residents to do their part.

“We are also asking all of our residents to do an assessment of their own homes to make sure all of their debris is picked up, that their drain covers are free of obstruction,” he said.

Mayor Ritter adds that Youngsville residents should remain vigilant by updating your emergency preparedness plan.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tropical Satellites

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

Interactive Map

Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Caribbean Wave Heights

Caribbean Wave Heights

SW Atlantic Wave Heights

SW Atlantic Wave Heights

N Atlantic Wave Heights

N Atlantic Wave Heights

Tropical Alerts

Tropical Watch-Warning

Tropical Watch-Warning

Tropical Watch-Warning

Hurricane Wind Probability

Hurricane Wind Probability

Tropical Storm Wind Probability

Tropical Storm Wind Probability

Surge Forecast

Surge Forecast

Storm Preparation

Before the Storm

Before the Storm

Before the Storm

During the Storm

During the Storm

After the Storm

After the Storm

Preparing Your Storm Kit

Preparing Your Storm Kit

Important Information

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Hurricane Facts

Hurricane Facts

List of Names

List of Names

Hurricane Scale

Hurricane Scale

Local News

More Local

From The National Hurricane Center

From The National Hurricane Center

Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Outlook Image


Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Outlook Image

Facebook

KLFY News 10

Emergency preparedness links

Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness links:

 

Power outage maps

As Tropical Storm Barry moves through Acadiana, keep up with outages by following the links below: