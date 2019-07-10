Youngsville readies for high water

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY)- Youngsville residents remember all too vividly what happened in 2016 when that area flooded and left many of them displaced.

News 10 anchor Tracy Wirtz spoke with officials on what the city is doing to prevent a repeat of that event

This week, they have pumped out neighborhood ponds to allow more room for what may be coming.

They are working with farmers to remove culverts that could prevent drainage and running video equipment through drainage lines to make sure there are no blockages.

And they are asking contractors to secure their job sites so debris doesn’t end up in the drainage system.

Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter is also asking residents to do their part.

“We are also asking all of our residents to do an assessment of their own homes to make sure all of their debris is picked up, that their drain covers are free of obstruction,” he said.

Mayor Ritter adds that Youngsville residents should remain vigilant by updating your emergency preparedness plan.