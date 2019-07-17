What to do with sand bags after the storm

With more than 135,000 sand bags distributed in Lafayette Parish in preparation of Tropical Storm Barry, many citizens may be wondering what to do with the sand bags now that the storm has passed.

Hurricane season runs from June through November, with Tropical Storm Barry being the first of the season. For this reason, Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) encourages citizens with sand bags on hand to keep them for other potential storms this hurricane season. For best results, sand bags should be stored in a dry place out of the sun. Remember, keeping these sand bags for reuse saves resources, time and money.

Those who do not wish to store the bags may use the sand for other personal purposes or return them to the LCG Compost Facility located at 400 Dugas Rd. (off North University Ave.) or the South Barn at 1017 Fortune Road in Youngsville.