Weather-related closures in Acadiana

We will update this list as new information becomes available.

Lafayette Parish: The Love Our Schools initiative scheduled for Saturday, July 13, has been rescheduled to Saturday, August 10 as a result of Tropical Storm Barry expected to impact Acadiana.

City Court of Lafayette will close at noon on Friday, July 12, due to inclement weather conditions. City Court of Lafayette will reopen for business as usual on Monday, July 15.

The Louisiana Wildlife & Fisheries boater education course scheduled Saturday, July 13, 2019, has been cancelled.

The ACT scheduled for Saturday, July 13, in Griffin Hall at UL Lafayette will be rescheduled.

Iberia Parish: ACT testing at New Iberia Senior high scheduled for Saturday will be rescheduled for a later date.