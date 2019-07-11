Waste collection schedule changes due to weather

LAFAYETTE, La. (LCG)-In preparation of Tropical Storm Barry, Republic Services will be altering its regular pickup schedule.

There will be no change to today’s schedule. Republic will be collecting waste as well as working to remove any and all remaining debris that could be hazardous in strong winds.

Tomorrow, Friday, July 12, 2019, all commercial routes will begin at approximately 12:00am, and all municipal routes will begin by 4:00am. Residential customers who normally receive garbage or recycling collection on Friday are encouraged to place their carts out the night before for tomorrow’s collection. Residents are asked to discontinue pruning or cutting of trees or yard waste until after the storm passes.

Republic will suspend operations beginning tomorrow at 12 pm to ensure its drivers can travel safely and begin their own storm preparations. No routes will be run on Saturday. Operations will resume as soon as the storm clears and streets are safe for travel.

The Lafayette Consolidated Government Compost Facility at 400 Dugas Rd. (a current sandbagging site) will be closed on Saturday, July 13.