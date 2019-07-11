1  of  2
Breaking News
Tropical storm curfews in Acadiana Sandbag distribution sites in Acadiana
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Waste collection schedule changes due to weather

Tracking the Tropics
Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: republicservices.com)

LAFAYETTE, La. (LCG)-In preparation of Tropical Storm Barry, Republic Services will be altering its regular pickup schedule. 

There will be no change to today’s schedule. Republic will be collecting waste as well as working to remove any and all remaining debris that could be hazardous in strong winds.

Tomorrow, Friday, July 12, 2019, all commercial routes will begin at approximately 12:00am, and all municipal routes will begin by 4:00am. Residential customers who normally receive garbage or recycling collection on Friday are encouraged to place their carts out the night before for tomorrow’s collection. Residents are asked to discontinue pruning or cutting of trees or yard waste until after the storm passes.

Republic will suspend operations beginning tomorrow at 12 pm to ensure its drivers can travel safely and begin their own storm preparations. No routes will be run on Saturday. Operations will resume as soon as the storm clears and streets are safe for travel.

The Lafayette Consolidated Government Compost Facility at 400 Dugas Rd. (a current sandbagging site) will be closed on Saturday, July 13.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tropical Satellites

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

Interactive Map

Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Caribbean Wave Heights

Caribbean Wave Heights

SW Atlantic Wave Heights

SW Atlantic Wave Heights

N Atlantic Wave Heights

N Atlantic Wave Heights

Tropical Alerts

Tropical Watch-Warning

Tropical Watch-Warning

Tropical Watch-Warning

Hurricane Wind Probability

Hurricane Wind Probability

Tropical Storm Wind Probability

Tropical Storm Wind Probability

Surge Forecast

Surge Forecast

Storm Preparation

Before the Storm

Before the Storm

Before the Storm

During the Storm

During the Storm

After the Storm

After the Storm

Preparing Your Storm Kit

Preparing Your Storm Kit

Important Information

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Hurricane Facts

Hurricane Facts

List of Names

List of Names

Hurricane Scale

Hurricane Scale

Local News

More Local

From The National Hurricane Center

From The National Hurricane Center

Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Outlook Image


Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Outlook Image

Facebook

KLFY News 10

Emergency preparedness links

Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness links:

 

Power outage maps

As Tropical Storm Barry moves through Acadiana, keep up with outages by following the links below: