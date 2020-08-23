Voluntary evacuation issued for lower St. Martin Parish residents

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) Due to impending tropical storms Laura and Marco, and the potential for flooding, St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars has requested a voluntary evacuation for residents in the Stephensville/Belle River area of lower St. Martin Parish.

The voluntary evacuation is necessary to afford any and all residents ample opportunity to evacuate the area because of the potential for high water conditions, Cedars said.

Anyone needing further information or assistance, please contact the St. Martin Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness by calling (337) 394-2808.

