Voluntary evacuation for Lafayette Parish residents living low-lying areas

The following is the latest from Lafayette officials on preparations for Tropical Storm Barry.

State from Mayor-President Joel Robideaux:

Hello, this is Lafayette Parish Mayor President Joel Robideaux with important information concerning Tropical Storm Barry. Tropical Storm Barry poses a serious threat to Lafayette Parish. Sustained tropical storm force winds are expected to begin after midnight and continue for 12 – 15 hours. Heavy rains are also expected. A voluntary evacuation is in place for residents of low lying areas, those with special needs, those who require uninterrupted electrical power or who live in manufactured housing or mobile homes. Those residents should relocate to friends or family now, and complete that relocation before dark. We expect Lafayette Parish to see some flooding. All residents are advised to take necessary precautions before and during the storm. As always, please call 911 if you need emergency assistance. Please do all you can to keep you and your family safe during the storm.

Lafayette Police Department: As the Acadiana area prepares for projected heavy rains and strong winds; we want to provide the public with a few reminders:

· Motorists are asked to please avoid traveling on the roadways, especially flooded roadways.

· Use caution and take extra precautions should traveling be necessary.

· Should traveling be necessary, motorists are to be sure to have your headlights on when using your windshield wipers, slow down and leave room between you and other vehicles.

· Stay aware of the weather and keep your safety and the safety of others as a top priority.

The Lafayette Police Department wants to remind the public that driving on flooded streets is prohibited by Lafayette City Ordinance. Driving can cause significant damage to your vehicle and homes. Stalled vehicles in the roadway can block and prevent first responders from reaching those in need. Please don’t drive on flooded streets and risk being cited for a violation of the law.