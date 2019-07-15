Ville Platte faces flooding due to tropical storm

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY)- Tropical Storm Barry isn’t finished making its mark on Acadiana.
Northern portions of the region are facing severe flooding.
Emergency crews are working to restore outages and clean debris caused by the weekend storm.
by: Renee Allen, KLFYPosted: / Updated:
VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY)- Tropical Storm Barry isn’t finished making its mark on Acadiana.
Northern portions of the region are facing severe flooding.
Emergency crews are working to restore outages and clean debris caused by the weekend storm.
Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness links:
As Tropical Storm Barry moves through Acadiana, keep up with outages by following the links below: