VIDEOS: Category 5 Dorian batters the Bahamas

Tracking the Tropics

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Videos are already circulating online of the devastation that unfolded Sunday as Hurricane Dorian made landfall in the Bahamas.

With winds of 185 miles per hour, the storm is now the strongest hurricane to hit the region in modern records.

The storm hit Great Abaco island, packing winds of 185 miles per hour with higher gusts over 220 miles per hour.

As of 11 a.m., the eye of the hurricane is over the Abacos Islands, “heading with all its fury toward Grand Bahama,” the NHC said in its latest advisory.

Massive waves and torrential rain were captured on video as the storm made landfall Sunday.

Residents also reported flooding, power outages and damage.

Most major resorts are closed and much of the northern shore has been evacuated.

Ominous video shows Dorian’s arrival

Dorian hits Green Turtle Kay

