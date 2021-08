METAIRIE, La. (WGNO)— Hurricane Ida is quickly approaching the Louisiana coast. In preparation for the fast-moving hurricane, the West end floodgates are closed.

Ida continues to show signs of strengthening on Sunday morning as it sets its sights on the southeast and south-central Louisiana coast.

Hurricane Ida is now an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm with 140 mile per hour wind speeds. The storm is currently 100 miles SSE of the Mouth of the Mississippi River.