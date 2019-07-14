Vermilion Parish: Update on Sunday morning after Barry

VERMILION PARISH (VPSO): Late yesterday and during the night hours, the storm surge caused flooding in the lower areas of eastern Vermilion parish.

TEAM-VPSO RESCUE was on High Alert Ready Status throughout the night and made a rescue in the Intracoastal city area.

Today, we have deployed our 5-ton rescue teams to Erath and Delcambre with other rescue equipment and personnel on HIGH ALERT READY STATUS.

We are asking the motoring public to limit travel to an absolute need to basis. Flooded roadways are often deeper than perceived and lots of times result in a stalled vehicle needing rescue.

When deciding whether or not to attempt to navigate a flooded roadway, this phrase can be usefull: WHEN IN DOUBT, “TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN”. Please keep residents in mind and do NOT allow your vehicle to cause wakes.

We will have another weather update after the 10:30 briefing from the national weather service

YOUR TEAM-TEAM-VPSO is out in full force today. May God be with them, and all of our keeping them and everyone safe. Sheriff Michael A. Couvillon.

Call 911 for emergencies.

Current List Flooded Roadways Vermilion Parish:

Delcambre Area:

Country Dr.

Boyance at La 330

Olias at La 330

La 330 south of 17032 St. Elmo at La 330

Erath Area:

Charlie Field Rd

La 330 at La 331 DOTD road closed sign

Live Oak Rd La 330 near Aurilien

La 685 near bayou south of town

Caldwell between La 685 and La 331

Isadore east and west of Jude

Ollie Rd. at La 14

Lucien at La 89

Robert Rd.

Lopez Rd.

E. Conrad

Abbeville Area:

Chaisson Rd. due to telephone pole down

La at 335 north of La 694

S. Hospital south of tracks

Queens Rd.

Davie at Sidney Gautreaux

Maple Rd.

Theall Rd. just north of La 82

Audubon Rd. at 82

Rodeo Rd.

Charity Street

John Hardy at Hwy 14 ByPass

South Charles Campbell Avenue

Graceland

North Bailey

ICY:

La 333 just south of Andrew Rd.

Andrew Rd.

Bayou Rd

School Board Rd.

S. Chapel Rd.

E. Chapel Rd. Cattleman Rd.

Issac Rd.

Semmus Rd.

Maurice Area

La 699 at U.S. 167 stop sign missing

La 699

Kaplan Area: