Vermilion Parish: Update on Sunday morning after Barry

VERMILION PARISH (VPSO): Late yesterday and during the night hours, the storm surge caused flooding in the lower areas of eastern Vermilion parish.

TEAM-VPSO RESCUE was on High Alert Ready Status throughout the night and made a rescue in the Intracoastal city area.

Today, we have deployed our 5-ton rescue teams to Erath and Delcambre with other rescue equipment and personnel on HIGH ALERT READY STATUS.

We are asking the motoring public to limit travel to an absolute need to basis. Flooded roadways are often deeper than perceived and lots of times result in a stalled vehicle needing rescue.

When deciding whether or not to attempt to navigate a flooded roadway, this phrase can be usefull: WHEN IN DOUBT, “TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN”. Please keep residents in mind and do NOT allow your vehicle to cause wakes.

We will have another weather update after the 10:30 briefing from the national weather service

YOUR TEAM-TEAM-VPSO is out in full force today. May God be with them, and all of our keeping them and everyone safe. Sheriff Michael A. Couvillon.

Call 911 for emergencies.

Current List Flooded Roadways Vermilion Parish:

FLOODED ROADWAYS:

Delcambre Area:

  • Country Dr.
  • Boyance at La 330
  • Olias at La 330
  • La 330 south of 17032 St. Elmo at La 330

Erath Area:

  • Charlie Field Rd
  • La 330 at La 331 DOTD road closed sign
  • Live Oak Rd La 330 near Aurilien
  • La 685 near bayou south of town
  • Caldwell between La 685 and La 331
  • Isadore east and west of Jude
  • Ollie Rd. at La 14
  • Lucien at La 89
  • Robert Rd.
  • Lopez Rd.
  • E. Conrad

Abbeville Area:

  • Chaisson Rd. due to telephone pole down
  • La at 335 north of La 694
  • S. Hospital south of tracks
  • Queens Rd.
  • Davie at Sidney Gautreaux
  • Maple Rd.
  • Theall Rd. just north of La 82
  • Audubon Rd. at 82
  • Rodeo Rd.
  • Charity Street
  • John Hardy at Hwy 14 ByPass
  • South Charles Campbell Avenue
  • Graceland
  • North Bailey

ICY:

  • La 333 just south of Andrew Rd.
  • Andrew Rd.
  • Bayou Rd
  • School Board Rd.
  • S. Chapel Rd.
  • E. Chapel Rd. Cattleman Rd.
  • Issac Rd.
  • Semmus Rd.
  • Maurice Area
  • La 699 at U.S. 167 stop sign missing
  • La 699

Kaplan Area:

  • William at La 335

