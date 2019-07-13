Verizon, AT&T will provide unlimited talk, text, data to customers impacted by TS Barry

1  of  2
NEW ORLEANS — Verizon and AT&T are providing unlimited calling, texting and data to customers expected to be impacted by Tropical Storm Barry.

From Friday, July 12, through Tuesday, July 16, Verizon will provide unlimited calling, texting and data to its postpaid, prepaid who live in Tropical Storm Barry’s predicted path.

Learn more on Verizon’s relief site.

Verizon also said it removed data cap restrictions for first responders impacted by the storm.

As for AT&T Wireless customers, customers expected to be impacted by the tropical storm will get unlimited talk, text and data access.

The company said it will automatically issue credits and waive additional service charges for AT&Tcustomers with billing addresses with phone numbers in zip codes for the following parishes: Assumption, Jefferson, Lafourche, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Mary, Terrebonne, Lafayette, Acadiana, Iberia, Tangipoha, East Baton Rouge, Livingston, St. Tammamy, West Baton Rouge, St. Landry and Ascension.

The company will provide services from July 12 through July 18.

