UPDATE: Curfew lifted in New Iberia

NEW IBERIA, La.( New Iberia Police Department)- UPDATE: There will be be a curfew in place in the city of New Iberia tonight. With that in mind, we are asking everyone to be careful when going out this evening. There are still some locations in the city without power. Please drive carefully and pay attention to intersection where the traffic lights are not functioning. If you encounter an intersection with a non-functioning traffic light please treat it as a four-way stop and come to a complete stop before entering the intersection

ORIGINAL: The City of New Iberia has issued a city-wide curfew for the entire city. The curfew is in effect beginning Friday, July 12, from 10:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. The curfew will be in effect for Saturday, July 13 from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. as well.

Emergency personnel will be allowed on the roadways during the set curfew times.

The New Iberia Police Department reminds citizens to stay safe throughout the storm including during the aftermath. Downed trees, power lines and flooding are expected.

The non-emergency number for the New Iberia Police Department is (337)-369-2306