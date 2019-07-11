1  of  2
Breaking News
Tropical storm curfews in Acadiana Sandbag distribution sites in Acadiana
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

UL campus will be closed Friday due to weather

Tracking the Tropics
Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: University of Louisiana at Lafayette, logo)

LAFAYETTE, La. (UL Lafayette)- The University of Louisiana at Lafayette will be closed Friday, July 12, due to the threat of potential flooding in Acadiana from Tropical Storm Barry. All Friday classes are canceled. UL Lafayette expects to re-open and resume classes on Monday, July 15.

Employees should not report to campus on Friday. Essential personnel should check with their supervisors. 

Participants of activities scheduled on campus, including athletic and academic summer camps, will be contacted directly by their event coordinators. 

All campus buildings will be closed, except for Cypress Lake Dining Hall during dining hours. 

As always, our highest priority is the safety and security of the UL Lafayette community and our Acadiana family. We encourage everyone to prepare their properties and stay indoors during severe weather. 

We continue to monitor the storm. For updates and emergency information, visit the University’s website, and check your University email account, text messages, and official University social media accounts. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tropical Satellites

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

Interactive Map

Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Caribbean Wave Heights

Caribbean Wave Heights

SW Atlantic Wave Heights

SW Atlantic Wave Heights

N Atlantic Wave Heights

N Atlantic Wave Heights

Tropical Alerts

Tropical Watch-Warning

Tropical Watch-Warning

Tropical Watch-Warning

Hurricane Wind Probability

Hurricane Wind Probability

Tropical Storm Wind Probability

Tropical Storm Wind Probability

Surge Forecast

Surge Forecast

Storm Preparation

Before the Storm

Before the Storm

Before the Storm

During the Storm

During the Storm

After the Storm

After the Storm

Preparing Your Storm Kit

Preparing Your Storm Kit

Important Information

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Hurricane Facts

Hurricane Facts

List of Names

List of Names

Hurricane Scale

Hurricane Scale

Local News

More Local

From The National Hurricane Center

From The National Hurricane Center

Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Outlook Image


Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Outlook Image

Facebook

KLFY News 10

Emergency preparedness links

Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness links:

 

Power outage maps

As Tropical Storm Barry moves through Acadiana, keep up with outages by following the links below: