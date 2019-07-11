UL campus will be closed Friday due to weather

LAFAYETTE, La. (UL Lafayette)- The University of Louisiana at Lafayette will be closed Friday, July 12, due to the threat of potential flooding in Acadiana from Tropical Storm Barry. All Friday classes are canceled. UL Lafayette expects to re-open and resume classes on Monday, July 15.

Employees should not report to campus on Friday. Essential personnel should check with their supervisors.

Participants of activities scheduled on campus, including athletic and academic summer camps, will be contacted directly by their event coordinators.

All campus buildings will be closed, except for Cypress Lake Dining Hall during dining hours.

As always, our highest priority is the safety and security of the UL Lafayette community and our Acadiana family. We encourage everyone to prepare their properties and stay indoors during severe weather.

We continue to monitor the storm. For updates and emergency information, visit the University’s website, and check your University email account, text messages, and official University social media accounts.