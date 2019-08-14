Tropics unusually quiet due to Saharan dust

1  of  2
by: Amanda Holly

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Now is usually the time in hurricane season when tropical activity starts heating up, but Saharan dust is keeping the Atlantic unusually quiet this year. This will only be the third time in the past 20 years in which no storms have developed from July 15 to August 15.

No tropical development is expected over the next five days. Saharan dust continues to move off the coast of Africa in large plumes, limiting chances of development.

If tropical waves start moving off the coast of Africa again, there is plenty of warm water spread across much of the Atlantic. This could act as fuel for any storms that try to develop.

Storm Team 8 Meteorologists Amanda Holly and Ed Bloodsworth in Tampa will be discussing this unusually quiet period in this week’s Tracking the Tropics live stream. WKRG Meteorologist Taylor Sarallo will join them from Mobile at 1:30 p.m. EST, 12:30 p.m. CST Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

