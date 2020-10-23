Tropics Active for the End of October as Development is Possible near Gulf

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area in the western Caribbean Sea for development as Epsilon continues to stay at hurricane strength.

Epsilon reached major hurricane strength on Wednesday but has weakened as it stays in the western Atlantic. This system is moving past Bermuda and will stay well east of the United States. This is not a threat to the Gulf Coast.

The NHC is back to monitoring an area across the western Caribbean Sea for tropical development. Showers and thunderstorm activity is starting to show more signs of organization and the threat for development has increased to 60%. Cuba and southern Florida will see the main impacts from this disturbance. This is not a threat to the western Gulf of Mexico.

