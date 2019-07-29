Tropical Wave to Monitor in Caribbean, No Threat to Gulf at this Time

A weak tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean Sea is being tracked by the National Hurricane Center as it moves to the northwest towards Florida.

Currently, the NHC has a very low threat at 20% this wave becomes a tropical system over the next 5 days.

This disturbance should not a be a threat to Louisiana or for much of the Gulf of Mexico as most models push the system up the eastern coast of Florida.

Since this will be a close call to reach the Gulf, we will monitor this wave closely through its lifespan.